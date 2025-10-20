"Reginal Daniels is now doing drugs and always damaging my properties" — Ned Nwoko details

Ned Nwoko and wife Reginal Daniels

Billionaire businessman and politician Ned Nwoko has broken his silence following a wave of social media allegations accusing him of physically assaulting his wife, actress Regina Daniels.

In a detailed statement, the Delta North Senator vehemently denied ever laying hands on Regina, insisting that the real issue behind their marital troubles is her alleged struggle with drug and alcohol abuse.

“I have other wives apart from Regina Daniels. Have you ever heard any of them say I beat them before? Regina is the bad nut here, taking drugs and damaging properties,” Nwoko stated.

He expressed concern over what he described as a troubling change in Regina’s behaviour, claiming that her supposed addiction has led to violent outbursts and destruction of property at their Abuja residence.

“Regina was not always like this. Her current battle with drug and alcohol abuse is the root of our problem. She must continue her rehabilitation program, or I fear for her life and safety,” he added.

According to Nwoko, he has made several attempts to help Regina seek professional treatment both in Abuja’s Asokoro area and abroad, including a proposed rehabilitation program in Jordan, but she has allegedly refused to cooperate.

The controversy erupted earlier this week when viral videos and photos surfaced online showing damaged vehicles and shattered windows, accompanied by reports that Nwoko had physically assaulted Regina during a domestic dispute.

Nwoko, however, rejected the claims and accused Regina of being the aggressor.

“Now she has moved to a place where she will have unrestricted access to drugs,” he alleged. “I have other wives, and none have ever accused me of violence. Regina is the violent one here, slapping and hitting three staff members in the past 48 hours and destroying property for no just cause.”

He further linked the recent chaos in their home to an incident involving their son, Moon, saying the situation escalated when Regina allegedly prevented medical care for the child.

“While I was taking our son to the hospital, chaos broke out at home. A clear-headed Regina would have taken Moon to the hospital herself, but instead, she threatened to kill our resident nurse for exposing her drug abuse,” Nwoko claimed.

He also accused a woman he identified only as Ann, whom he described as “a tiny evil devil,” of being one of Regina’s alleged drug suppliers.

As of now, Regina Daniels has not publicly responded to the allegations.