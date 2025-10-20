ModernGhana logo
'If I meet Black Sherif again in the Artist of the Year category, I will win' — Piesie Esther

Piesie Esther and Black Sherif

Piesie Esther, a gospel powerhouse, has said she is confident she will win Artist of the Year if she competes against Black Sherif in the same category again.

The "Waye Me Yie" hitmaker stated her readiness and resolve to win the next time they face off in an interview with host Nii Noi on Hitz FM.

"I will win Artist of the Year if I face Black Sherif again," she declared. "I'll exert every effort to make it happen."

Despite receiving a lot of support from the gospel community and music fans nationwide, Piesie Esther, a formidable candidate for Artist of the Year at the 2023 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, lost the honor to Black Sherif.

She stated that the nomination and recognition alone were noteworthy accomplishments in her career; therefore even if she did not win, she was not disheartened by the result.

"The fact that I lost didn't depress me. It was an enormous honor to be nominated in the first place, but this time, I'm ready," she said.

The well-known gospel singer stressed that she has been putting in more effort than ever before, putting out good songs and establishing a close relationship with her followers through ministry and performances.

She claims that her dedication and consistency will make a difference the next time she encounters a secular act in the same category, such as Black Sherif.

