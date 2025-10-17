ModernGhana logo
Lord Paper to bury dad tomorrow

  Fri, 17 Oct 2025
General News Lord Paper
FRI, 17 OCT 2025
Lord Paper

Ghanaian musician, Lord Paper, is mourning the loss of his father, Nana Takyi Amoako, who passed away on August 25, 2025, at the age of 53.

The artiste, known in private life as Michael Takyi-Frimpong, officially confirmed the heartbreaking news weeks after his father's passing. In a statement, he expressed his deep sorrow and thanked fans for their support during the difficult time.

The family has announced that the final funeral rites will be held this weekend. According to the schedule, the laying in state and funeral service will take place on Saturday, October 18, 2025, at Ofankor 7-Day Junction, behind the police building. The burial will follow at the Asofan Cemetery.

A thanksgiving service is planned for Sunday, October 19, at the Divine Rest Family Church, also located at Ofankor 7-Day Junction.

Nana Takyi Amoako is survived by his widow and seven children.

Since the announcement, fans and colleagues in the music industry have taken to social media to share messages of condolence and support for Lord Paper and his family.

