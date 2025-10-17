Today’s gospel music lacks salvation message – Rev. Josh Laryea

Gospel musician and pastor, Rev. Josh Laryea, has voiced strong concerns over what he describes as the fading spiritual essence of Ghana's gospel music.

Speaking in an interview with Taller Dee on Accra-based Number 1 FM, Rev. Laryea lamented that gospel music — once centred on salvation and spirit-led worship — has now become overly commercialised, with many artistes chasing fame and financial success instead of spreading God's message.

“Most of our gospel songs today are about us, our success, our glory, and our achievements — not about Christ's saving power,” he said. “The individual Christian is no longer concerned about their relationship with God. We've shifted from salvation to self-promotion.”

He warned that the church risks losing its spiritual authority if gospel musicians continue to prioritise popularity and profit over purpose, stressing that the greatest blessing believers can sing about is salvation through Christ.

While some industry observers argue that gospel artistes deserve to benefit financially from their craft, others echo Rev. Laryea's sentiments that the genre's spiritual authenticity is being sacrificed for commercial appeal.