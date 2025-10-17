ModernGhana logo
MOLIY and Tyla unite for new single ‘Body Go’

MOLIY and TylaMOLIY and Tyla

Today, viral hitmaker MOLIY returns with her electrifying new single ‘Body Go’ featuring Grammy-winning superstar TYLA, available now on all streaming platforms.

The collaboration between two of Africa’s brightest stars delivers an effortless fusion of R&B, Pop, Amapiano, and Afrobeats, creating a global dance anthem that celebrates rhythm, confidence, and movement.

‘Body Go’ follows the massive success of MOLIY’s record-breaking global smash ‘Shake It to the Max (FLY) [Remix]’, which surpassed 1 billion streams and was named one of the Songs of the Summer 2025 by both Spotify and TikTok.

Fans of each other’s artistry, Ghanaian-American MOLIY and South African TYLA came together with a shared vision - to celebrate feminine power, unity, and joy. Their chemistry radiates through every beat, creating an empowering anthem for the ultimate girls’ night out, while continuing to push African sounds further into the global mainstream. The collaboration came together organically. After MOLIY recorded the song, she immediately felt it needed “another baddie” - and sent it to Tyla, who instantly connected with it and recorded her verse before they even met in person. Their first meeting in New York City sealed their bond.

MOLIY says: “When I was done recording the song, I just knew it needed another baddie, so I sent Tyla the record hoping she’d feel it. When she sent back her verse, it was perfect. The first time we met, it didn’t even feel like the first time. We laughed the whole time, and she even surprised me with flowers for my birthday. She’s such a girl’s girl! That’s when I knew this song captured the right energy needed for a girls’ night out, and I’m so excited to release it.”

TYLA adds: “I remember hearing ‘Body Go’ for the first time and thinking, ‘Yeah, I need to be on this.’ Meeting MOLIY in New York felt like meeting an old friend. This one is special because it’s so playful and light. It feels like you’re outside with your girls, not thinking too hard, just living, just moving. MOLIY and I clicked right away on this track.”

Produced by French producer FRNCH and Grammy-winning producer DEE/MA, ‘Body Go’ blends pulsating amapiano basslines with smooth Afrobeats melodies and irresistible hooks, embodying the freedom, joy, and movement of a night out across Africa’s vibrant cities – from Accra to Johannesburg, Lagos to Nairobi.

