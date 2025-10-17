“We should just take a cue from it” — Keche reacts to fight over Daddy Lumba’s body

Musical Duo, Keche

The Ghanaian music duo Keche has called for calm and unity amid the ongoing family disputes following the passing of legendary highlife musician Daddy Lumba.

In an interview with host Frank5 on Max TV, the group expressed disappointment over the controversies that have emerged since the music icon’s death, stressing that the focus should be on celebrating his legacy rather than engaging in quarrels over widowhood rights.

"Everyone should learn a lesson from the current situation, where alleged family members and partners are arguing over Daddy Lumba's marital status and other personal matters," Keche Andrew said.

The “Aluguntugui” hitmakers appealed to the late musician’s family and associates to handle their differences privately and respectfully, urging them to choose reconciliation over confrontation.

"Unity is sometimes the finest way to honor a great individual. The family should get together, have a loving conversation, and resolve all issues. It shouldn't even reach this stage where it turns into a public altercation," Keche Joshua said.

Beyond addressing the current tensions, Keche also advised Ghanaians to put their personal and family affairs in order while alive to prevent similar conflicts in the future.

"This is a lesson for all of us. In order to prevent uncertainty, let's make sure that everything is in order while we are still living, including our properties, wills, and family affairs," Keche Andrew added.