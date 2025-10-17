ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Fri, 17 Oct 2025 Industry News

“We should just take a cue from it” — Keche reacts to fight over Daddy Lumba’s body

Musical Duo, KecheMusical Duo, Keche

The Ghanaian music duo Keche has called for calm and unity amid the ongoing family disputes following the passing of legendary highlife musician Daddy Lumba.

In an interview with host Frank5 on Max TV, the group expressed disappointment over the controversies that have emerged since the music icon’s death, stressing that the focus should be on celebrating his legacy rather than engaging in quarrels over widowhood rights.

"Everyone should learn a lesson from the current situation, where alleged family members and partners are arguing over Daddy Lumba's marital status and other personal matters," Keche Andrew said.

The “Aluguntugui” hitmakers appealed to the late musician’s family and associates to handle their differences privately and respectfully, urging them to choose reconciliation over confrontation.

"Unity is sometimes the finest way to honor a great individual. The family should get together, have a loving conversation, and resolve all issues. It shouldn't even reach this stage where it turns into a public altercation," Keche Joshua said.

Beyond addressing the current tensions, Keche also advised Ghanaians to put their personal and family affairs in order while alive to prevent similar conflicts in the future.

"This is a lesson for all of us. In order to prevent uncertainty, let's make sure that everything is in order while we are still living, including our properties, wills, and family affairs," Keche Andrew added.

Emmanuel Jacob Amissah
Emmanuel Jacob Amissah

Entertainment ReporterPage: emmanuel-jacob-amissah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

29 minutes ago

High Court dismisses Adu Boahen’s bid to halt criminal trial High Court dismisses Adu Boahen’s bid to halt criminal trial

39 minutes ago

Alan Kyerematen should have chosen different name for his party — Inusah Fuseini Alan Kyerematen should have chosen different name for his party — Inusah Fuseini

50 minutes ago

NPP made a tragic mistake by letting Alan Kyerematen leave — Inusah Fuseini NPP made a tragic mistake by letting Alan Kyerematen leave — Inusah Fuseini

52 minutes ago

Elisha Mahama Akpanichie, the man who killed Jirapa Dubai owner and sentenced to life imprisonment Elisha Mahama Akpanichie, the man who killed Jirapa 'Dubai' owner and sentenced ...

52 minutes ago

Presidential Staffer Beatrice Annan 'Government has not bought Land Cruisers for anyone, not even Chief of Staff' — ...

52 minutes ago

We are in-charge of exporting dead bodies — Births and Deaths Registrar 'We are in-charge of exporting dead bodies' — Births and Deaths Registrar

2 hours ago

October 17: Cedi sells at GHS12 per dollar on forex market, GHS10.71 on interbank October 17: Cedi sells at GHS12 per dollar on forex market, GHS10.71 on interban...

2 hours ago

Adopt my 10-point plan to fight galamsey — Alan Kyerematen tells Mahama Adopt my 10-point plan to fight galamsey — Alan Kyerematen tells Mahama

2 hours ago

Alan Kwadwo Kyeremateng, Leader and Founder of the United Party Galamsey fight: Mahama has political will but lacks results-oriented strategy — ...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line