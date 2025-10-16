"No artiste will wake up to attack Shatta Wale, he is his own enemy" - Stonebwoy

Ghanaian dancehall artist Stonebwoy has addressed what he describes as a persistent misconception that he and other musicians deliberately attack fellow performer Shatta Wale.

Speaking in an interview with the Headless YouTuber, Stonebwoy explained that contrary to public perception, no one in the entertainment industry targets or insults Shatta Wale out of malice. Rather, he said, most reactions from industry players are responses to Shatta Wale’s own public behavior and comments.

“To disparage or attack Shatta Wale, no artist will simply get up in the morning, grab his camera, and go live. However, he does that more than once or twice. He criticizes practically everyone in the business,” Stonebwoy said.

He noted that Shatta Wale frequently goes online to vent and attack people who have shown him nothing but respect, which in turn provokes reactions from those he targets.

The “Therapy” hitmaker added that such behavior has isolated Shatta Wale within the music industry. “Shatta Wale is an adversary of himself. He never stops complaining about problems and unnecessarily criticizing others,” Stonebwoy stated. “That’s why people react the way they do—it’s a reaction, not an attack.”

Stonebwoy emphasized that the music industry thrives on collaboration and mutual respect, and that constant negativity only hinders unity and progress among Ghanaian artists.