ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

"No artiste will wake up to attack Shatta Wale, he is his own enemy" - Stonebwoy

Industry News Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy
THU, 16 OCT 2025
Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy

Ghanaian dancehall artist Stonebwoy has addressed what he describes as a persistent misconception that he and other musicians deliberately attack fellow performer Shatta Wale.

Speaking in an interview with the Headless YouTuber, Stonebwoy explained that contrary to public perception, no one in the entertainment industry targets or insults Shatta Wale out of malice. Rather, he said, most reactions from industry players are responses to Shatta Wale’s own public behavior and comments.

“To disparage or attack Shatta Wale, no artist will simply get up in the morning, grab his camera, and go live. However, he does that more than once or twice. He criticizes practically everyone in the business,” Stonebwoy said.

He noted that Shatta Wale frequently goes online to vent and attack people who have shown him nothing but respect, which in turn provokes reactions from those he targets.

The “Therapy” hitmaker added that such behavior has isolated Shatta Wale within the music industry. “Shatta Wale is an adversary of himself. He never stops complaining about problems and unnecessarily criticizing others,” Stonebwoy stated. “That’s why people react the way they do—it’s a reaction, not an attack.”

Stonebwoy emphasized that the music industry thrives on collaboration and mutual respect, and that constant negativity only hinders unity and progress among Ghanaian artists.

Emmanuel Jacob Amissah
Emmanuel Jacob Amissah

Entertainment ReporterPage: emmanuel-jacob-amissah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

26 minutes ago

Hopeson Adorye, a leading member of the Movement for Change Why Dansoman Court frees Hopeson Adorye over false publication case

1 hour ago

Refusing to concede in the face of obvious defeat is cowardice — Miracles Aboagye Refusing to concede in the face of obvious defeat is cowardice — Miracles Aboagy...

1 hour ago

African Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale and EOCO boss, Richard Archer [VIDEO] “Raymond Archer is now my best friend, my arrest was God ordained; I fee...

2 hours ago

Chief Executive Officer of GoldBod, Sammy Gyamfi GoldBod records US$8billion revenue from small-scale gold exports in 10months — ...

2 hours ago

Chief Executive Officer of MobileMoney Limited, Shaibu Haruna MTN MoMo backs BoG’s new credit score system to promote responsible lending

2 hours ago

Vice President in charge of Innovation and Technology at IMANI Africa, Selorm Abrantie Over 3 million Ghanaians trading in estimated GH¢3bn unregulated crypto market —...

2 hours ago

BoG to operationalize digital credit directive, roll out virtual assets licensing regime in November BoG to operationalize digital credit directive, roll out virtual assets licensin...

2 hours ago

AP - Michael Probst Record surge in CO2 puts world on track for more long-term warming

2 hours ago

Colonel Michael Randrianirina (C) has pledged to lead the impoverished Indian Ocean island to civilian leadership in under two years. By Luis TATO (AFP) The Madagascar colonel who sent the president fleeing and took power

4 hours ago

Supporters and mourners of Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga react at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) in Nairobi. By Tony Karumba (AFP) Kenya opposition leader Raila Odinga's body arrives in Nairobi

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line