[VIDEO] “Raymond Archer is now my best friend, my arrest was God ordained; I feel God sent him for us to educate the public” — Shatta Wale

African Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale and EOCO boss, Richard Archer

Ghanaian dancehall star Shatta Wale has once again stirred public conversation with his comments about the Executive Director of the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), Mr Raymond Archer, describing him as a “God-sent” figure who has helped Ghanaians understand vital lessons about business conduct and consumer awareness.

In an interview on JoyPrime with George Quaye, the “Dancehall King” expressed deep admiration for Archer, whom he now calls his “best friend.”

He said their recent encounter, which arose from the controversy surrounding his much-publicized vehicle purchase, turned out to be a blessing rather than a setback.

“Raymond Archer is now my best friend. I feel God sent him for us to educate the public,” Shatta Wale said.

The award-winning musician explained that contrary to public perception, he was not distressed by the incident. Instead, he viewed it as an opportunity to promote public education on business transparency, authenticity in transactions, and ethical practices within Ghana’s growing commercial environment.

“I wasn’t really concerned about what he did,” Shatta Wale remarked. “It truly educated Ghanaians, especially businesspeople, about the importance of being careful and informed when purchasing goods.”

He further noted that the incident has encouraged both individuals and businesses to exercise greater caution in their transactions. “It helped people understand the importance of buying from the right source and ensuring proper documentation and verification before making any major purchase,” he said, commending Archer for sparking important conversations about integrity and accountability in business.

The singer’s comments mark a surprising but positive turn in a saga that once drew intense media attention, now reframed as a moment of learning and public enlightenment.