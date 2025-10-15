MetroGold records signs Annumah on 5-year deal

Ghanaian music label Metrogold Records has officially added fast-rising singer Annumah to its camp after sealing a five-year recording and management deal with the talented artiste.

Annumah has been gaining attention for her sweet vocals and distinct sound that blends Afrobeat. The deal is expected to open a new chapter for her career as she continues to push her craft to bigger audiences.

For Metrogold Records, this move adds another solid talent to its growing list of artists and shows the label’s commitment to investing in young creatives making a real impact in the music space.

With this signing, the label and Annumah are both looking forward to great music and even greater growth in the years ahead.

Annumah is a rising Ghanaian singer and songwriter known for her smooth voice and expressive lyrics. Her music carries emotion and originality, earning her attention from fans across the country.

Metrogold Records is an independent record label based in Techiman, in Ghana’s Bono East Region. Founded by Mr. Osei Jonathan, the label focuses on discovering, grooming, and managing young talents.

The label currently works with artists such as Katakyie, Qwame Xkid, and now Annumah. Over the years, Metrogold has built a name for itself as one of the hardworking labels dedicated to developing authentic Ghanaian music and artists ready to compete on the big stage.