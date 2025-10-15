“I BAD” — The Most Talked-About Nollywood–Ghana Collaboration Premieres Soon!

The African film world is buzzing with excitement once again as one of the most anticipated Ghana–Nollywood collaborations, “I BAD”, is preparing to light up cinema screens across the continent.

Formerly titled “Badagry,” the movie has already become the talk of the town after sparking massive attention across Nigeria even before its release.

The conversation intensified following its grand VIP screening at the prestigious Victor Uwaifo Hub in Benin City.

Top dignitaries, including the King of Ososo and other notable figures, who graced the occasion, could not stop praising the film’s exceptional creativity, technical brilliance, and cinematic excellence — qualities that have set new standards for African filmmaking.

A Blend of Screen Legends and Rising Stars

Produced by the legendary African Director, Destiny Austine Omon, “I BAD” unites some of Africa’s finest talents, bringing together an impressive cast of seasoned Nollywood legends and talented Ghanaian actors, and will create a truly pan-African cinematic experience.

The film stars Alex Osifo, Yemmy Blaq, and Jude Orhorha, alongside Ghana’s own Nana Yaa Agyare and Eric Afrifa Mensah — two fast-rising stars who continue to make waves in Ghana’s movie scene.

Beyond entertainment, the movie is a shining example of unity and collaboration between the Ghanaian and Nigerian film industries — celebrating storytelling, artistry, and African excellence.

Produced by a Visionary Team

“I BAD” is produced by Akogun Multimedia Company in partnership with Nollywood African Network — two

Creative forces are determined to elevate the standards of African cinema.

Together, the dynamic duo has delivered a film that blends quality, passion, and purpose in a way rarely seen in African film productions.

According to industry insiders, “I BAD” represents more than just a movie — it symbolizes creative collaboration and cultural pride, a project that reflects what African filmmakers can achieve when they work together.

Ghana Premiere — October 31st, 2025, at Silverbird Cinemas, Accra

Film lovers in Ghana have a date to mark on their calendars!

The official Ghana premiere of “I BAD will take place on October 31st, 2025, at Silverbird Cinemas, Accra Mall.

The red carpet event starts at 5:00 PM and will feature appearances from top Nollywood actors, Ghanaian stars, and the film’s creative team members.

Attendees can expect a night of glamour, excitement, and celebration — a true showcase of African filmmaking at its finest.

A Must-Watch for African Movie Lovers

With its gripping storyline, powerful performances, and stunning visuals, “I BAD” is already hailed as a cinematic milestone.

The film bridges two nations, industries, and countless fans in one unforgettable experience.

The countdown begins.