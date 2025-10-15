ModernGhana logo
Socrate Safo urges musicians to hold GHAMRO accountable for failing to protect royalties

Industry News Veteran Filmmaker, Socrate Sarfo
WED, 15 OCT 2025
Veteran Filmmaker, Socrate Sarfo

Veteran filmmaker and entertainment critic Socrate Safo has called on Ghanaian musicians to take collective action against the Ghana Music Rights Organization (GHAMRO) for failing to enforce laws designed to protect their royalties.

Speaking in an interview, Socrate Safo said many radio stations across the country continue to play songs without properly logging or reporting them as required by the Copyright Act of 2005 (Act 690) and the Copyright Regulations of 2010 (L.I. 1962). He noted that this widespread disregard for the law has cost countless musicians the royalties they deserve.

He explained that under Regulation 5 of L.I. 1962, every broadcaster licensed to air music is legally required to submit monthly reports listing all songs played. These logs form the basis for calculating royalty payments to musicians. However, he lamented that many stations ignore this rule without facing consequences.

According to Safo, GHAMRO—the body responsible for managing and enforcing musicians’ copyright—has the authority to demand compliance reports and audit radio stations. Yet, he said, the organization’s failure to effectively carry out its duties has allowed widespread non-compliance to persist.

He urged artists to unite and demand accountability from GHAMRO, insisting that they have every right to sue if the organization cannot prove it is fulfilling its mandate.

“Music is not charity,” he emphasized. “Every time a song is played, someone earns money from adverts and airtime — the creator must also earn, not as a favour but as a right.”

To strengthen compliance, Safo proposed a nationwide advocacy campaign dubbed “No Logging, No Licence” to ensure that only radio stations with accurate music-use records are allowed to play copyrighted songs. He also appealed to lawyers willing to work pro bono to assist musicians in seeking justice through the courts.

He clarified that his comments were not an attack on the current GHAMRO leadership but rather a broader call for reform that spans successive governments, all of which, he argued, have failed to uphold copyright laws.

In conclusion, Socrate Safo called on all stakeholders—including leading musicians such as Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, Samini, and Rex Omar—to unite behind the push for accountability and reform.

“The day our music is respected by law,” he said, “is the day our creative industry will finally begin to thrive.”

Emmanuel Jacob Amissah
Emmanuel Jacob Amissah

Entertainment Reporter

