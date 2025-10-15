I invested into two hotels after 'Ye Wo Krom' hit - Atom Reloaded

Following his viral hit song "Ye Wo Krom," Ghanaian rapper Atom Reloaded has disclosed that he made smart financial choices by investing in the hospitality sector.

In an interview with Okay FM, Atom revealed that his background and skills as a businessman enabled him to wisely manage the money he made from music.

He clarified that he was inspired to think long-term and steer clear of financial blunders after seeing the hardships of other formerly well-known entertainers.

In order to secure a steady income outside of his music career, Atom revealed that he used a portion of his earnings to construct and run two motels.

“I lived to see people I used to know and watched on TV later begging for help. That alone shaped my mindset,” he said. “I was already a businessman before music, so after Ye Wo Krom, I decided to invest my money wisely.”

He noted that artists need to plan beyond their prime times because stardom is fleeting.