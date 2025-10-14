My conversion to Islam was the fulfilment of my destiny — Akuapem Poloo 

Ghanaian socialite Rosemond Brown, popularly known as Akuapem Poloo, has revealed that she was destined to be a Muslim from childhood.

According to her, she had always admired the Islamic faith but could not convert earlier because she was raised by her grandfather, who was a Jehovah’s Witness.

Speaking in an interview on Accra-based TV3, Akuapem Poloo said she once believed having a child with a Muslim man would have been the moment for her to embrace the religion.

“Islam has always been a religion I was destined to be part of. I remember when I was in Suhum during my childhood, all my friends were Muslims. But my grandfather was a Jehovah’s Witness, so I couldn’t convert because I was living under his care,” she said.

“After I came to Accra, I thought my first child’s father, who was a Muslim, would be the reason for me to convert, but it didn’t work. I later had the opportunity to do so myself,” she added.

Akuapem Poloo officially converted to Islam in August 2022, a decision she said has had a positive influence on her life and helped her abandon indecent dressing and twerking videos.