My conversion to Islam was the fulfilment of my destiny — Akuapem Poloo 

General News
TUE, 14 OCT 2025
Ghanaian socialite Rosemond Brown, popularly known as Akuapem Poloo

Ghanaian socialite Rosemond Brown, popularly known as Akuapem Poloo, has revealed that she was destined to be a Muslim from childhood.

According to her, she had always admired the Islamic faith but could not convert earlier because she was raised by her grandfather, who was a Jehovah’s Witness.

Speaking in an interview on Accra-based TV3, Akuapem Poloo said she once believed having a child with a Muslim man would have been the moment for her to embrace the religion.

“Islam has always been a religion I was destined to be part of. I remember when I was in Suhum during my childhood, all my friends were Muslims. But my grandfather was a Jehovah’s Witness, so I couldn’t convert because I was living under his care,” she said.

“After I came to Accra, I thought my first child’s father, who was a Muslim, would be the reason for me to convert, but it didn’t work. I later had the opportunity to do so myself,” she added.

Akuapem Poloo officially converted to Islam in August 2022, a decision she said has had a positive influence on her life and helped her abandon indecent dressing and twerking videos.

Isaac Donkor
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

