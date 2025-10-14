I lost my TV job because of bleaching – Bukom Banku

Boxer and media personality, Bukom Banku, has revealed that he lost his television job because he decided to bleach his skin — a practice he proudly describes as his “talent.”

He made this disclosure during an interview with Empress Gifty on UTV, explaining that management at the station where he once worked took issue with his skin bleaching. However, Bukom Banku stopped short of naming the TV station involved.

“I lost my TV job because I was bleaching. But bleaching is my talent. That's my fashion, my style. I love it,” he boldly stated.

In June 2020, Bukom Banku made headlines when he became the host of a new show titled Bukom Banku Live on GHOne TV. He had signed the deal a month earlier, in May 2020, celebrating the milestone with champagne alongside management of the station.

However, his time on air was short-lived, sparking speculation about why he suddenly disappeared from screens.

In a 2021 video, Bukom Banku clarified that he was not sacked, insisting that his contract with GHOne TV was simply not renewed after its four-month term expired in December 2020 following the elections.

“I signed for four months, and when it ended, they didn't renew it because the show had served its purpose,” he said at the time, adding that the experience had been rewarding and unforgettable.

He also revealed that another channel, TV7, had approached him with a new offer shortly after his exit from GHOne.

Although it remains unclear which specific platform he was referring to in his recent interview, Bukom Banku's comments suggest that his bleaching habit may have influenced decisions about his television career.