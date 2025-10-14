Those who surrounded me after ‘Sore’, including Black Sherif, are gone — Yaw Tog

Ghanaian drill musician and rapper, Thorsten Owusu Gyimah, popularly known as Yaw Tog, has disclosed that many of the people who surrounded him after his breakout hit ‘Sore’ are no longer part of his life, including fellow artiste Black Sherif.

According to him, after the success of ‘Sore’ in 2021, several people got close to him, with many sharing in his spotlight.

However, most of them have drifted away with time, something he says has taught him valuable lessons about fame and relationships in the industry.

Speaking on the Talk to Kula podcast on YouTube, the 22-year-old artiste admitted that letting too many people into his space was one of his biggest mistakes.

“All those people I met are no longer around me, but I’ve learned a lot from those experiences. My worst mistake was allowing too many people into my space and giving too many others the spotlight when Sore became a hit, because today, none of them are around me,” he said.

Yaw Tog explained that one of such people is Second Sermon hitmaker Black Sherif, whom he used to be very close to.

“Black Sherif used to come around a lot when Sore blew up. We went on trips and performed at shows together. He came to Kumasi, to my house, even met my mum,” he said.

He clarified that there is no bad blood between them, noting that their distance is only because everyone has become busier with time.

“There’s no issue between me and Sherif. The last time I met him was at Polo Club last December. We said hi and moved on. People just assume there’s a beef, but it’s not like that — that’s just how the industry is,” he added.

Meanwhile, the young rapper is set to release a new project, ‘Tog City’ album on October 17, which features Afro-dancehall star Stonebwoy and other artistes.