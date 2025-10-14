ModernGhana logo
I regret allowing people into my space after my ‘Sore’ hit — Yaw Tog

Industry News Yaw Tog, Ghanaian drill musician and rapper
TUE, 14 OCT 2025
Yaw Tog, Ghanaian drill musician and rapper

Ghanaian drill musician and rapper, Thorsten Owusu Gyimah, popularly known as Yaw Tog, has opened up about his biggest regret since breaking into the music industry.

According to him, after his breakout single ‘Sore’ became a hit in 2021, he allowed too many people into his space, with many sharing in his spotlight at the time.

Speaking on the Talk to Kula podcast on YouTube, the 22-year-old artiste said all those people have since left his life after the fame subsided.

“All those people I met are no longer around me, but I’ve learned a lot from those experiences. My worst mistake was allowing too many people into my space and giving too many others the spotlight when Sore became a hit, because today, none of them are around me.

“I’m not referring to those who featured on Sore, but rather those who came around me after the song blew up. I regret letting them into my space because I don’t see them anymore,” he said.

Yaw Tog added that he no longer harbours resentment because he has come to understand that is the nature of the music industry.

“I’m not expecting anyone to do anything for me or even call me because that’s just how the industry works — it’s all lessons,” he stated.

He further revealed that the experience left him depressed and angry at himself initially, but he has now come to terms with it.

“I used to be angry about it, but I’ve come to terms with it now. I was depressed at a point, but I realized there was no need to let those things overshadow me,” he noted.

Meanwhile, the young rapper is set to release a new project, ‘Tog City’ album on October 17, which features Afro-dancehall star Stonebwoy and other artistes.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issues

