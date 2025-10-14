“I was tired, broken but my vision kept me going” — KiDi opens up about his journey

Award-winning Ghanaian musician KiDi believes that success in the entertainment industry is not just about talent, but about having a clear vision that keeps one grounded through the highs and lows.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Showbiz Review, the “Touch It” hitmaker reflected on his journey, sharing how staying focused on his goals has been his greatest strength.

“There are moments you’ll feel tired or broken, but it’s your vision that keeps you going. When you know where you’re headed, every challenge becomes part of the story,” he said.

KiDi’s words come from experience. His rise from a young contestant on MTN Hitmaker in 2015 to one of Ghana’s top Afrobeats exports has been marked by both determination and direction. Winning the competition was more than just a victory—it was the beginning of a well-defined path.

Under Lynx Entertainment, KiDi honed his craft, blending soulful lyrics with catchy rhythms to create hits such as “Say You Love Me,” “Odo,” and “Adiepena.”

His collaboration with Nigerian stars Davido and Mayorkun on the remix of “Odo” further propelled him onto the continental stage.

Beyond the music, KiDi’s story illustrates the importance of clarity of purpose in creative careers. For him, vision is what separates those who fade after early success from those who build lasting legacies.

“Talent opens the door, but vision keeps you in the room,” he implied through his reflection—a reminder that fame alone isn’t enough without focus and intent.