Empress Gifty dedicates seven awards to President Mahama, appeals for creative arts auditorium

Ghanaian gospel music icon Empress Gifty has dedicated her seven awards won this year to President John Dramani Mahama in recognition of his support and guidance throughout her career.

The celebrated musician, accompanied by her husband Mr. Hopeson Adorye and her management team led by Edem Mensah-Tsotorme, paid a courtesy call on the President at the Jubilee House on Thursday, October 9, 2025.

Empress Gifty said the visit was to officially congratulate President Mahama and express appreciation for his mentorship, which she credited as instrumental in her professional success. She said his encouragement had inspired her to reach new heights and promised to work even harder as she prepares to release her new song later this year.

In dedicating her awards to the President, Empress Gifty appealed to him to consider the construction of a large multipurpose auditorium for the creative arts industry. She proposed a 10,000 to 30,000-seater facility that would enhance the organization of major events and strengthen Ghana’s position as a hub for international entertainment.

She also urged the President to allocate more resources to the creative sector in the next national budget, stressing that such support would go a long way to boost the industry and create jobs for many talented young people.

President Mahama, who fondly referred to Empress Gifty as his daughter, congratulated her on her achievements and expressed pride in her growth and consistency. He encouraged her to continue striving for excellence and assured her of his administration’s full support for the creative arts industry.

The President revealed that designs and proposals for a new convention and events centre had already been submitted and were under review. He said once the proposals are approved and funding secured, the facility would serve multiple purposes, hosting major national and international events throughout the year.

President Mahama reaffirmed his commitment to promoting the creative arts and assured of sustained budgetary support to empower artists and strengthen the industry’s contribution to national development.