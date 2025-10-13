'My daughters have one father' – Serwaa Amihere’s mother

Serwaa Amihere’s mother, Mrs. Lydia Tetteh, has set the record straight about her daughters, including Maame Afua Gyamfua, clarifying they share the same father.

Mrs. Lydia Tetteh, mother of Serwaa Amihere and Maame Afua Gyamfua, made a heartfelt revelation during a surprise party celebrating Serwaa’s recent call to the bar.

She addressed the long-standing speculation about her daughters’ parentage, stating that despite their different surnames, they share the same father.

“Many people think that Maame Gyamfua and Serwaa are from different fathers, which is not true. They have the same father and have grown by each other since the day they were born,” she disclosed.

Maame Afua Gyamfua, also known as Mami Oh My Hair, is the younger sister of Serwaa Amihere, a broadcast journalist turned lawyer. They share a close bond, and Maame Afua often shares updates about her personal life, including photos of her daughter, on social media.

-DGN online