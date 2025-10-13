ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

'My daughters have one father' – Serwaa Amihere’s mother

  Mon, 13 Oct 2025
General News Maame Afua Gyamfua (L), Mrs. Lydia Tetteh (M) and Serwaa Amihere
MON, 13 OCT 2025
Maame Afua Gyamfua (L), Mrs. Lydia Tetteh (M) and Serwaa Amihere

Serwaa Amihere’s mother, Mrs. Lydia Tetteh, has set the record straight about her daughters, including Maame Afua Gyamfua, clarifying they share the same father.

Mrs. Lydia Tetteh, mother of Serwaa Amihere and Maame Afua Gyamfua, made a heartfelt revelation during a surprise party celebrating Serwaa’s recent call to the bar.

She addressed the long-standing speculation about her daughters’ parentage, stating that despite their different surnames, they share the same father.

“Many people think that Maame Gyamfua and Serwaa are from different fathers, which is not true. They have the same father and have grown by each other since the day they were born,” she disclosed.

Maame Afua Gyamfua, also known as Mami Oh My Hair, is the younger sister of Serwaa Amihere, a broadcast journalist turned lawyer. They share a close bond, and Maame Afua often shares updates about her personal life, including photos of her daughter, on social media.

-DGN online

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

2 hours ago

New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer aspirant, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong I’ve created thousands of jobs; I’ll create more if elected President — Kennedy ...

2 hours ago

Vice President Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang ‘We’re deeply saddened by the Kete Krachi boat accident’ — Prof Opoku-Agyemang

2 hours ago

Vice President of the Republic, Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang We must move beyond exporting raw cocoa beans — Prof Opoku-Agyemang

2 hours ago

Galamsey fight: Mahama will deliver results like he did with dumsor — Beatrice Annan Galamsey fight: 'Mahama will deliver results like he did with dumsor' — Beatrice...

2 hours ago

Cutting expenditure good but some level of spending is necessary to stimulate growth – Prof Quartey Cutting expenditure good but some level of spending is necessary to stimulate gr...

3 hours ago

Health Minister Kwabena Mintah Akandoh Mahama has directed us to also pay private facilities GH₵500 for dialysis treatm...

3 hours ago

DVLA to introduce biometric international driving licenceto boost global recognition in 2026 DVLA to introduce biometric international driving licence to boost global recogn...

3 hours ago

Ablakwa promises smooth visa access for Ghanaian fans ahead of 2026 World Cup Ablakwa promises smooth visa access for Ghanaian fans ahead of 2026 World Cup

3 hours ago

One person dies every 19minutes, 28,000 Ghanaians yearly from air pollution — AMA One person dies every 19minutes, 28,000 Ghanaians yearly from air pollution — AM...

3 hours ago

Fulfil your campaign promise and ease port charges — Ghanaians in Belgium tell Mahama Fulfil your campaign promise and ease port charges — Ghanaians in Belgium tell M...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line