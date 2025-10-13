ModernGhana logo
"I would rather watch porn than a Black Stars game" - Prophet Kumchacha

Industry News Prophet Kumchacha
MON, 13 OCT 2025
Prophet Kumchacha

Prophet Kumchacha, a preacher from Ghana, has sparked controversy with a divisive remark about the Black Stars, Ghana's national football team.

Kumchacha bluntly declared during a United Showbiz talk that he would prefer watching pornography to watching a Black Stars game.

He claims that the present generation of players lacks the dedication and passion that once made watching Ghanaian football thrilling.

"I find it hard watching the new players. We don't see the same level of devotion and passion for the game as we used to," he remarked.

The devout man of God cherished the time when football greats like Michael Essien, Sulley Muntari, and Kevin-Prince Boateng represented Ghana, calling it the "golden age" of the sport.

"I enjoyed watching the like of Michael Essien, Sulley Ali Muntari, Kelvin Prince Boateng and the rest. They made me loved watching Blackstars play," he stressed.

Kumchacha disclosed that he used to play football as a goalie but had to stop due to a catastrophic accident.

"I was a goalie, but I had to quit after hitting my head against a goalpost," he emphasised.


Emmanuel Jacob Amissah
Emmanuel Jacob Amissah

Entertainment Reporter

