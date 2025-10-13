ModernGhana logo
"Treat bloggers well when they show up to cover your event" - ZionFelix to entertainers

Ghanaian blogger, ZionFelixGhanaian blogger, ZionFelix

ZionFelix, a well-known blogger from Ghana, has counseled event planners and performers to learn how to properly thank bloggers when they attend their events.

ZionFelix said this during a conversation on United Showbiz that bloggers should be treated fairly and compensated because they are essential in marketing events and influencing public opinion.

He clarified that many organizers do not adequately compensate bloggers for their efforts, even though most bloggers spend a lot of money on transportation, food, and occasionally even accommodation in order to attend and cover events.

He claims that being asked to cover a performance by an A-list musician and receiving payment of only GH₵500 is demeaning and disheartening.

"An A-List artiste will invite you to cover his event for him and will give ghc500 for everything. They should understand the cost of fueling a car to such events, feeding and even our safety. Even if am not the one come, my team member represent me and should be treated will," he stated.

Zion Felix stated that bloggers have grown to be a crucial component of contemporary entertainment and ought to be fairly compensated for the benefits they provide to events and companies.

Emmanuel Jacob Amissah
Emmanuel Jacob Amissah

Entertainment ReporterPage: emmanuel-jacob-amissah

