Wendy Shay drops “Ready” album cover, confirms October 24 release date

Wendy Shay' Ready Album cover

Award-winning Ghanaian singer Wendy Shay has officially announced that her much-anticipated third studio album, Ready, will be released on October 24.

The singer made the announcement on Friday, October 10, unveiling the album’s cover art across her social media platforms. In her post, Wendy described the project as a symbol of transformation and growth, writing, “I present to you transformation, strength, value and prosperity.” The announcement sparked excitement among fans, who flooded her comment section with messages of support and anticipation.

While she has not disclosed the full track list or guest features, Wendy Shay’s recent singles — including Psycho, Sapiosexual, Apology, Too Late 2.0, and her latest release, Crazy Love — have fueled expectations for what many predict could be her strongest project yet. Music critics say Ready could position her as a top contender for “Artist of the Year” in the upcoming awards season.

The announcement also coincides with the rescheduling of her annual end-of-year concert, The Shay Concert, which will now take place on November 22. The change was made to allow space for the final funeral rites of legendary highlife musician Charles Kwadwo Fosu, popularly known as Daddy Lumba, who passed away on July 26.

“In honor of the late, great Daddy Lumba, we’ve moved The Shay Concert to 22nd November 2025 to make way for his funeral as we pay our final respects to the legend. Thank you all for your love, understanding, and support,” Wendy wrote.

As fans prepare to celebrate the life and legacy of Daddy Lumba, Wendy Shay says she hopes Ready will inspire strength and healing through music. The album officially arrives in music stores and on streaming platforms on October 24 — just thirteen days away.