"I'm not a wack rapper, Pappy Kojo is behind such agenda" — Keche Joshua

Ghanaian rapper Keche Joshua, one half of the award-winning music duo Keche, has hit back at critics who constantly label him a “wack rapper,” describing the tag as a baseless social media campaign meant to discredit him.

Speaking in an interview with Bryt Xtra, the outspoken artist said the criticism was not an honest assessment of his talent but a targeted attempt to tarnish his image. He alleged that fellow musician Pappy Kojo has been instrumental in pushing the negative label online.

“Those who call me a wack rapper are the ones who enjoy and perform my raps most. I don’t consider myself a wack rapper,” Keche Joshua stated. “It’s an agenda by the people online, and Pappy Kojo is the one pushing it.”

Keche Joshua maintained that his contributions to Ghana’s music industry over the years speak for themselves, insisting that he remains confident in his craft and lyrical abilities.

He urged fans to look beyond online negativity and focus on his achievements and impact on the music scene.

Keche, made up of Joshua and Andrew, is one of Ghana’s longest-standing music groups, known for chart-topping hits such as Sokode, Pressure, and Next Level.

