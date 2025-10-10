Too many fake people in music industry – Kwaw Kese

Ghanaian musician, Kwaw Kese, has called out hypocrisy and fake relationships in the country's entertainment industry.

Speaking in an interview on Hitz FM, the 'Abodam' hitmaker revealed that his absence from many entertainment events and concerts is deliberate. According to him, the industry is full of people who pretend to show love in public but act differently behind closed doors.

Kwaw Kese recounted a disappointing experience where he organised his own concert and invited several artistes he had previously supported — yet none of them showed up. To his surprise, those same artistes attended another event hosted by a younger musician that very night.

“That incident made me realise the industry is full of fake people,” he said. “People that I have shown love to multiple times on their stages did not show up. But that same night, a Gen Z was having a show, and they showed up there.”

The outspoken rapper said he prefers to distance himself from such circles, insisting he is not one to fake friendships or hide behind false smiles.

“I'm not a pretender. I'm not the type who will come and smile with you while something else is going on in my head. When pretenders meet, I don't go there. The industry is full of fake people,” he added