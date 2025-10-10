'I have quit smoking and drinking alcohol; I don't go close to those friends who introduced me to it' – Kofi Nti

Ghanaian highlife musician, Kofi Nti, has revealed that he has quit smoking and drinking alcohol, saying the habits once threatened to ruin his music career.

In an interview with Nana Romeo on October 7, 2025, the Rakia hitmaker admitted that while he was never a chain smoker, the lifestyle negatively affected his health, focus, and career growth.

“Even though I wasn't a chain smoker, smoking is something you can get addicted to, and it can destroy your career and life,” he said.

He further explained how addiction could prevent artists from building valuable connections. “You can be so addicted that even after a show, when you should be networking with VIPs who may help boost your career, you would be at the back smoking,” he added.

Kofi Nti said he made the bold decision to quit both smoking and drinking after realising how destructive the habits were to his progress. “I was influenced by friends, and because of that, I don't go close to such friends. I feel I might be tempted to start again if I keep associating with them,” he noted.