[VIDEO] Fred Amugi explains why he refused to act with Agya Koo in the same movie

Veteran Ghanaian actor Fred Amugi has revealed why he made a personal decision never to appear in a movie alongside celebrated Kumawood actor Agya Koo.

Speaking in an interview with MC Portfolio on Angel FM, Amugi recounted an unpleasant experience he had during the early years of Agya Koo’s career, describing the actor’s behaviour at the time as “disrespectful.”

According to him, he once travelled all the way from Accra to Kumasi for a film shoot, only for the production to be delayed for several hours because Agya Koo was absent. When he asked why filming had not begun, the director told him they could not start without Agya Koo.

Amugi said that when Agya Koo finally arrived late at night, he told the director he did not like shooting at night and would prefer to start the following morning instead.

“I found it very disrespectful that a fellow actor could arrive late and still dictate when to shoot. In a professional film setting, that doesn’t happen,” Amugi said.

He added that the incident left such a strong impression on him that he decided never to feature in the same production with Agya Koo again.

Emmanuel Jacob Amissah
Emmanuel Jacob Amissah

Entertainment ReporterPage: emmanuel-jacob-amissah

