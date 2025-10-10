'People get disappointed when they realize I’m not a stammerer in real life' – Actor Ricky Adelayitar

Renowned actor, Ricky Adelayitar

Popular Ghanaian actor Ricky Adelayitar has revealed that many people are often shocked to discover that he does not actually stammer in real life.

Speaking in an interview with MC Portfolio on Angel FM, Ricky explained that his trademark stammer is purely a character trait he adopts for his movie roles and not a real speech condition.

He said fans who meet him in person usually expect him to speak the same way he does on screen, and when he speaks fluently, they are surprised or even feel deceived.

Recalling a humorous encounter, Ricky said he once visited a friend’s shop and pretended to stammer while speaking to the secretary. Thinking he was genuinely struggling to talk, she paid little attention until his friend arrived and introduced him. When he suddenly began speaking clearly, the secretary was stunned.

“The secretary’s mouth was wide open in shock,” he laughed.

Ricky, known for his hilarious performances in Ghanaian movies, especially those where he plays a stammering character, said the ability to convincingly portray such roles is a special gift and part of his versatility as an actor.