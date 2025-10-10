ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Fri, 10 Oct 2025 Industry News

'People get disappointed when they realize I’m not a stammerer in real life' – Actor Ricky Adelayitar

Renowned actor, Ricky AdelayitarRenowned actor, Ricky Adelayitar

Popular Ghanaian actor Ricky Adelayitar has revealed that many people are often shocked to discover that he does not actually stammer in real life.

Speaking in an interview with MC Portfolio on Angel FM, Ricky explained that his trademark stammer is purely a character trait he adopts for his movie roles and not a real speech condition.

He said fans who meet him in person usually expect him to speak the same way he does on screen, and when he speaks fluently, they are surprised or even feel deceived.

Recalling a humorous encounter, Ricky said he once visited a friend’s shop and pretended to stammer while speaking to the secretary. Thinking he was genuinely struggling to talk, she paid little attention until his friend arrived and introduced him. When he suddenly began speaking clearly, the secretary was stunned.

“The secretary’s mouth was wide open in shock,” he laughed.

Ricky, known for his hilarious performances in Ghanaian movies, especially those where he plays a stammering character, said the ability to convincingly portray such roles is a special gift and part of his versatility as an actor.

Emmanuel Jacob Amissah
Emmanuel Jacob Amissah

Entertainment ReporterPage: emmanuel-jacob-amissah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

2 hours ago

Movie legends: Fred Amugi and Agya Koo [VIDEO] Fred Amugi explains why he refused to act with Agya Koo in the same movi...

2 hours ago

Renowned actor, Ricky Adelayitar 'People get disappointed when they realize I’m not a stammerer in real life' – A...

2 hours ago

VIDEO If you can wait, leave! — Pastor blasts mourner for telling him to speed up the burial service [VIDEO] "If you can wait, leave!" — Pastor blasts mourner for telling him to spe...

2 hours ago

These are Bright Aweh’s slippers, he should wait and see — Family of slain Immigration Officer angry over court delays 'These are Bright Aweh’s slippers, he should wait and see' — Family of slain Imm...

3 hours ago

The protesters have urged Moroccos King Mohammed VI to begin fundamental reforms. By Ludovic MARIN (AFP) Morocco youth ask for king's ear at fresh protests

6 hours ago

Government allocates GH¢130 million to La General Hospital project Government allocates GH¢130 million to La General Hospital project

6 hours ago

Ghana’s gold reserves soar by nearly 10 tonnes in September Ghana’s gold reserves soar by nearly 10 tonnes in September

6 hours ago

Haruna Iddrisu, Minister of Education GETFUND to finance Free SHS — Haruna Iddrisu

6 hours ago

UCC ranked number one in Ghana and West Africa in 2026 university rankings UCC ranked number one in Ghana and West Africa in 2026 university rankings  

7 hours ago

Murdered Immigration Officer Stephen King Amoah Police yet to receive and send report murdered Immigration Officer to AG 

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line