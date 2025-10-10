Ghana still has thriving movie industry — Dr. Likee

Ghanaian actor and comedian, Ebenezer Akwesi Antwi, popularly known as Dr. Likee, has dismissed claims that the local movie industry has collapsed.

According to him, although the industry has faced setbacks in recent years, many young creatives are working tirelessly to revive it through innovative storytelling and digital content creation.

Speaking in an interview on Accra-based TV3’s Afternoon Show on Thursday, October 9, Dr. Likee said the growth of social media platforms like YouTube and TikTok has given rise to a new wave of actors, comedians, and filmmakers who are keeping the industry alive.

“We still have a thriving movie industry, and I believe it’s now that people are putting in even more work. It’s like life, sometimes things break, but that doesn’t mark the end of it. I believe in hard work,” he said.

He urged veteran actors and established content creators to support and mentor emerging talents to sustain the industry’s progress.

“The creativity and intelligence of the youth are changing the game, so we, the older ones, must support and guide the upcoming talents. The TikTok creators are doing extremely well and need maximum support,” he noted.

Dr. Likee further noted that his current focus is to use his influence to inspire and empower young talents to pursue their passion for acting and content creation.

“At this stage in my career, my prayer is for God to give me the strength to uplift the youth and be an inspiration to them,” he said.