Wodemaya reveals how Shatta Wale’s “My Level” gave him strength during hard times

Ghanaian YouTube, Wode Maya and Shatta WaleGhanaian YouTube, Wode Maya and Shatta Wale

Popular Ghanaian YouTuber and content creator, Wodemaya, has opened up about one of the darkest periods of his life and how Shatta Wale’s hit song “My Level” became a source of hope and motivation for him.

In an interview with George Quaye on Joy Prime, Wodemaya revealed that he once faced a series of painful setbacks — he was broke, lost his father, and his girlfriend left him, all while he had to care for his mother.

“At a point, I was broke, my girlfriend broke up with me, and my dad died. Taking care of my mum wasn’t easy and that was when Shatta Wale released ‘My Level’. A line in the song, ‘Maybe today I no get nothing, but tomorrow I will get something, and I go buy motor for Mama oo’, inspired me the most,” he shared.

Wodemaya described Shatta Wale as his favourite musician, praising the dancehall star’s resilience and lyrical depth.

"Shatta Wale is my favorite musician and, as I mentioned before, he needs to be studied," he said.

Emmanuel Jacob Amissah
Emmanuel Jacob Amissah

Entertainment ReporterPage: emmanuel-jacob-amissah

