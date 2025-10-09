ModernGhana logo
"I don't keep cars in my house and take photos like my brothers do" - Kwaw kese

Kwaw keseKwaw kese

Ghanaian rapper Kwaw Kese has disclosed that, unlike some of his peers who often showcase luxury cars on social media, he prefers to sell his vehicles and channel the proceeds into profitable investments.

Speaking in an interview on Hitz FM with Kwame Dadzie and Doreen Avio, the “Abodam” hitmaker explained that he views cars as short-term assets rather than long-term investments.

"I don’t keep cars in my house and take photos like my brothers do,” Kwaw Kese said. “I would drive a car today, the next time I would sell it to do another investment. I don’t keep one car for long.”

He noted that over the years, he has learned to prioritise financial growth and sustainability over material possessions, stressing that true success lies in building lasting wealth rather than flaunting it.

Emmanuel Jacob Amissah
Emmanuel Jacob Amissah

