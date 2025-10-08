Trump confirms Diddy asked him for pardon

U.S. President Donald Trump has confirmed that music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs requested a presidential pardon related to his federal criminal case.

Speaking to CNN's Kaitlan Collins on Monday, Trump said that “a lot of people have asked me for pardons,” including Combs, who was recently sentenced to more than four years in prison for two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.

In August, Diddy's attorney, Nicole Westmoreland, told CNN that his legal team had contacted the Trump administration about a possible pardon. “It's my understanding that we've reached out and had conversations in reference to a pardon,” she said at the time.

Trump previously told Newsmax that he was unlikely to grant Combs a pardon, saying, “I was very friendly with him… but when I ran for office, he was very hostile. That makes it more difficult to do.”

Meanwhile, Combs' lawyers have asked the sentencing judge, Arun Subramanian, to recommend that he serve his term at a low-security federal prison in Fort Dix, New Jersey, where he can receive treatment for drug abuse and maintain family contact.