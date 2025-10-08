ModernGhana logo
Shabach Praise and Worship Festival 2025 with Jack Alolome draws over 1,400 worshippers

WED, 08 OCT 2025

The 2025 edition of the Shabach Praise and Worship Festival lived up to its billing as one of Ghana’s premier gospel events, drawing more than 1,400 worshippers to the National Theatre on Sunday, October 5, 2025.

Hosted by celebrated gospel minister Jack Alolome, the festival began promptly at 5:30 p.m. and filled the auditorium with passionate believers united in thanksgiving and praise.

The event featured a stellar lineup of gospel greats, including Elder Kwasi Mireku, Hannah Marfo, Empress Gifty, Kofi Owusu Peprah, Noble Nketia, and The Voice of Pentecost Choir, each delivering spirit-filled performances that captivated the audience.

In a special highlight of the night, Jack Alolome used the platform to record his forthcoming album, Edew Wo Yesu Mu, which he described as a project inspired by faith and gratitude.

The festival also attracted a distinguished audience comprising ministers of state, members of parliament from across the political divide, CEOs of public institutions, and traditional leaders — all gathered in unity to worship.

By the end of the evening, worshippers left the venue spiritually uplifted and inspired by the electrifying atmosphere of praise. The Shabach Praise and Worship Festival 2025 reaffirmed the power of music and faith to transcend barriers and foster togetherness.

“Shabach Praise and Worship Festival has come to stay,” Jack Alolome affirmed, promising even greater experiences in future editions.

Attractive Mustapha Nii Okai Inusah
Attractive Mustapha Nii Okai Inusah

Journalist and a Blogger Page: attractive-mustapha-nii-okai-inusah

