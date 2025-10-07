ModernGhana logo
"I don't do hit songs, I do timeless songs" - Dr. Cryme

Industry News Ghanaian musician Dr. Cryme
TUE, 07 OCT 2025
Ghanaian musician Dr. Cryme

Dr. Cryme, a Ghanaian rapper and singer, has revealed that he prefers to make timeless music that expresses his feelings and moods rather than aiming to make hit songs.

Instead of following trends, the "Kill Me Shy" hitmaker said he really enjoys composing music that will stay relevant for many years in an interview with Mizta Foxx on Kessben Drive.

"I don’t work around hit songs. I just have fun with songs. Moreover, I don’t follow trends. I do timeless songs,” he said.

Dr. Cryme reflected on the more relaxed and cooperative working conditions of the past. He revealed that in his early days in the business, particularly in Tema, musicians frequently jumped on one another's tunes without making any agreements.

"What made Tema artistes very popular was the fact that, when any artiste enters a studio and hears another arriste's record, you just do your verse on the song. You don't need to call the artiste before. That's brought about the many collaborations during that time," he stressed.

Emmanuel Jacob Amissah
Emmanuel Jacob Amissah

Entertainment ReporterPage: emmanuel-jacob-amissah

