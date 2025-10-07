ModernGhana logo
"Shatta Wale is spirit, national asset and deserves diplomatic passport" - Fiifi Banson

Veteran media personality, Fiifi BansonVeteran media personality, Fiifi Banson

Renowned Ghanaian broadcaster Fiifi Banson has showered praises on dancehall superstar Shatta Wale, describing him as a “spirit, a national asset” who deserves to be honoured with a diplomatic passport for his immense contribution to Ghana’s entertainment industry.

Speaking on his show on Sporty FM, Fiifi Banson expressed his deep admiration for Shatta Wale, emphasizing that the artiste’s understanding of show business is unmatched in Ghana.

“I love Shatta Wale to the max. There’s no one in Ghana who understands showbiz better than him—not even Sarkodie or Stonebwoy,” Fiifi Banson stated.

The veteran broadcaster further highlighted the influence Shatta Wale holds in shaping the entertainment scene, suggesting that his presence alone can transform events into unforgettable moments.

Touching on Sarkodie’s Rapperholic Homecoming Concert in Kumasi, Fiifi Banson asserted that Shatta Wale’s involvement played a crucial role in the event’s success.

“I believe what people are saying—that if Shatta Wale hadn’t joined Sarkodie to perform in Kumasi, the show wouldn’t have been what it was,” he said.

Shatta Wale, born Charles Nii Armah Mensah, has consistently proven his dominance in Ghana’s showbiz scene, with a career spanning over a decade, countless hit songs, and an unmatched connection with his fanbase, the Shatta Movement.

Emmanuel Jacob Amissah
Emmanuel Jacob Amissah

Entertainment Reporter

