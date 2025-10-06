"Music pays if you do the right thing" - Kojo Cue

Ghanaian rapper Ko-Jo Cue has shared insightful views about doing music and what it takes to thrive in Ghana’s evolving music industry.

Speaking in an interview with Kwame Dadzie and Doreen Avio on Hitz FM, Ko-Jo Cue emphasised that music can be financially rewarding when artists adopt the right mindset and professional approach.

“Music pays if you do the right thing,” he said, stressing that success in the industry depends not only on talent but also on discipline, planning, and strategic investment.

The “Rich Dad Poor Dad” hitmaker explained that many artists struggle financially not because music lacks opportunities but because they fail to structure their careers properly or invest wisely in their art and brand.

He also opened up about his creative process, revealing that most of his songs are drawn from real-life experiences and personal encounters. “The majority of the narratives I incorporate into my songs are personal experiences,” he noted. “They are things that happen around me sometimes, too.”

Ko-Jo Cue added that authenticity is at the heart of his music, as genuine emotions fuel his creative expression. “I decide to ensure that my music is authentic. Otherwise, I won’t feel the proper emotions to perform the song,” he said.

The rapper’s reflections underscore the balance between artistry and business that defines sustainable success in Ghana’s competitive music landscape.