Kwesi Martinez

Entertainment analyst Kwesi Martinez has shared candid views on why rappers like Kojo Cue, despite their lyrical brilliance, struggle to attract mass followings in Ghana.

Speaking in an interview with Kwame Dadzie and Doreen Avio on Hitz FM, Martinez explained that most Ghanaian music lovers gravitate toward songs that entertain rather than those that challenge listeners to think deeply or reflect on social issues.

“Most listeners prefer music that entertains rather than educates or inspires,” he said. “An artiste like Kojo Cue won’t get the masses to follow him because not all are willing to listen to sensible songs.”

Martinez noted that while Kojo Cue is a gifted lyricist whose music carries profound meaning and insight, his artistry appeals more to a niche audience that appreciates lyrical depth and storytelling, rather than the mainstream crowd drawn to danceable or feel-good tunes.

“Kojo Cue is an embodiment of talent and wisdom,” he added, praising the rapper for maintaining artistic integrity in an industry that often rewards commercial appeal over substance.