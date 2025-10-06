ModernGhana logo
ShattaFest 2025: Shatta Wale to mark 40th birthday with free concert on October 18
MON, 06 OCT 2025

Ghanaian dancehall artiste Charles Nii Armah Mensah, popularly known as Shatta Wale, has announced a free concert dubbed ShattaFest 2025 to celebrate his 40th birthday.

The event, which he also calls Shattabration, will take place on Saturday, October 18, at the Independence Square in Accra, and will be open to fans at no cost.

In a post shared on his social media pages, the “Ayoo” hitmaker said the concert is his way of showing appreciation to his loyal fans who have supported his journey over the years.

“SHATTAFEST 2025 x SHATTABRATION — THE KING CALLS! This year, it’s double the energy, double the celebration! Join me, Shatta Wale, on 18th October at Independence Square for the ultimate SHATTAFEST — my birthday SHATTABRATION with the loyal fans who made it all possible!” he wrote.

He further urged fans to attend the concert dressed in white, symbolizing unity and a celebration of life.

“Come dressed in white and let’s celebrate life, love, and the unstoppable Shatta Movement together. From music to business, to every victory and challenge — thank you to all my fans for your endless support in every aspect of my life. Let’s make this one for the history books — FREE ENTRY!” he added.

The event is expected to feature performances from some of Ghana’s top musicians, surprise guest appearances, and back-to-back hit songs from Shatta Wale’s rich catalogue.

Shatta Wale, known for his energetic performances and strong fan base, turns 40 years old on October 17, a day before the concert.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

