ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Mon, 06 Oct 2025 Industry News

Help me meet Shatta Wale in-person for the first time — Fameye to Medikal

Help me meet Shatta Wale in-person for the first time — Fameye to Medikal

Ghanaian singer Peter Famiyeh Bozah, popularly known as Fameye, has appealed to rapper Medikal to help him meet dancehall artiste Shatta Wale in person for the first time.

According to him, despite their previously cordial relationship and plans to work on a project together, Shatta Wale has gone completely mute on him in recent months.

Fameye expressed his frustration in a social media post on Monday, October 6, saying his attempts to reach out to the dancehall icon have been ignored.

“My brother Medikal, you for carry me go meet Shatta Wale for house cos he’s gone completely mute on me for months. We used to be super cool. He no go fit vex me like that, wey ien fans no dey gimme peace anytime I comment under his post! Come to think of it, I have not met Wale in person before,” he wrote in pidgin.

Following the post, some fans criticised Fameye for what they described as a loss of composure.

However, he later clarified that his comments were born out of respect and admiration for his senior colleague.

“God is the master! I give respect and show respect to my seniors like it’s supposed to be! My tweet has nothing to do with losing your so-called abused word ‘composure.’ Wale has been a friend for a while. I love him and I miss him responding to my DMs because we had plans together,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, Fameye released his latest single, Habit, on August 28, a song that blends Afrobeats and Highlife elements and features rapper Medikal.

1062025124228-n6iul8w331-fameye-and-medikal

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

11 seconds ago

Godfred Dame reports to CID over Richard Jakpas petition Godfred Dame reports to CID over Richard Jakpa's petition

3 minutes ago

National Service Authority to address media on posting, pre-deployment issues National Service Authority to address media on posting, pre-deployment issues

6 minutes ago

I never set eyes on you since 2017; where was the meeting with Ashanti MPs? — Ayew Afriye rubbishes Gabby’s claim 'I never set eyes on you since 2017; where was the meeting with Ashanti MPs?' — ...

29 minutes ago

Ebenezer Gilbert Nii Narh Nartey Galamsey fight: ‘I see CSOs as people who follow their stomach’ — Ex-NPP MP

50 minutes ago

Gunmen kill miner in Ashanti Region armed robbery at Aketechieso mining site Gunmen kill miner in Ashanti Region armed robbery at Aketechieso mining site

51 minutes ago

Chairman Wontumi appears before CID over Akonta Mining investigation Chairman Wontumi appears before CID over Akonta Mining investigation

1 hour ago

Hon. Haruna Idrissu Minister of Education Government to establish new UHAS campus in Keta

1 hour ago

Dennis Miracles Aboagye, Aide to former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia Mahama is giving galamseyers a ready market — Miracles Aboagye

1 hour ago

A file photo of police officers on parade Calm restored at Sampa following violent clash between rival factions — Police

1 hour ago

Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka Ghanaians to honour Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka with 40th Day Memorial at Unive...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line