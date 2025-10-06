Help me meet Shatta Wale in-person for the first time — Fameye to Medikal

Ghanaian singer Peter Famiyeh Bozah, popularly known as Fameye, has appealed to rapper Medikal to help him meet dancehall artiste Shatta Wale in person for the first time.

According to him, despite their previously cordial relationship and plans to work on a project together, Shatta Wale has gone completely mute on him in recent months.

Fameye expressed his frustration in a social media post on Monday, October 6, saying his attempts to reach out to the dancehall icon have been ignored.

“My brother Medikal, you for carry me go meet Shatta Wale for house cos he’s gone completely mute on me for months. We used to be super cool. He no go fit vex me like that, wey ien fans no dey gimme peace anytime I comment under his post! Come to think of it, I have not met Wale in person before,” he wrote in pidgin.

Following the post, some fans criticised Fameye for what they described as a loss of composure.

However, he later clarified that his comments were born out of respect and admiration for his senior colleague.

“God is the master! I give respect and show respect to my seniors like it’s supposed to be! My tweet has nothing to do with losing your so-called abused word ‘composure.’ Wale has been a friend for a while. I love him and I miss him responding to my DMs because we had plans together,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, Fameye released his latest single, Habit, on August 28, a song that blends Afrobeats and Highlife elements and features rapper Medikal.