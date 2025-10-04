ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Growing up I wanted to be a Catholic Priest — Angel Town

General News Angel Town, Sarkodies manager
SAT, 04 OCT 2025
Angel Town, Sarkodie's manager

Angel Town, the manager of Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie, has revealed that he once aspired to become a Catholic priest during his childhood.

According to him, that desire was inspired by his admiration for a priest known as Father Louis of St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church, whose way of speaking was almost like Jesus Christ.

“At some point, all I knew was I wanted to be a Catholic priest because my mom had forced us into church so much that I admired the priest,” Angel Town said on the Stay By Plan podcast.

“There was a priest in my church who spoke like Jesus… Anybody who ever went to St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church will know Father Louis. He’s like one of the top now,” he added.

Angelo, as he is affectionately called, later ventured into banking but left the profession after meeting Sarkodie, who was then at the early stage of his music career.

He recalled that when he first met Sarkodie, many mistook the young rapper for a Liberian refugee because of his slim appearance at the time.

“The very first day I met Sarkodie, he looked very skinny, like a refugee,” he recounted.

“He was walking past and somebody said, ‘this Liberian boy, I hear, is a rapper.’ So I looked at him and asked, ‘yo, what’s up? I heard you’re a rapper.’ Before I could even say ‘drop something,’ he was already rapping.”

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

1 hour ago

BASHAR TALEB / AFP Gazans hail Trump ceasefire call as Hamas agrees to free hostages

1 hour ago

Fierce fire contained near Dignity DTRT facility on Graphic Road Fierce fire contained near Dignity DTRT facility on Graphic Road 

2 hours ago

DVLA to roll out number plates with names from January 2026 DVLA to roll out number plates with names from January 2026

2 hours ago

Court fines policewoman GH¢10,000 for breaking marriage promise Court fines policewoman GH¢10,000 for breaking marriage promise

2 hours ago

Tamale North Member of Parliament, Alhassan Suhuyini Akufo-Addo’s catastrophic tenure should be erased from Ghana’s history - Suhuyin...

2 hours ago

Bawumia still leads, but 27% of delegates are undecided – Mussa Dankwah 'Bawumia still leads, but 27% of delegates are undecided' – Mussa Dankwah

2 hours ago

Hamza Suhuyini Focus on governance, not flagbearer for 2028 – Hamza Suhuyini tells NDC

2 hours ago

Executive Director of Global InfoAnalytics, Mussa Dankwa 'Ghanaians are talking, not me' — Mussa Dankwah justifies early 2028 election po...

2 hours ago

He did us proud as Ghanaians – Dr. Ibn Chambas applauds Mahama’s UNGA address 'He did us proud as Ghanaians' – Dr. Ibn Chambas applauds Mahama’s UNGA address

3 hours ago

October 4: Cedi sells at GHS13.45 per $1 on forex market, GHS12.56 on interbank October 4: Cedi sells at GHS13.45 per $1 on forex market, GHS12.56 on interbank

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line