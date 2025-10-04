Growing up I wanted to be a Catholic Priest — Angel Town

Angel Town, the manager of Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie, has revealed that he once aspired to become a Catholic priest during his childhood.

According to him, that desire was inspired by his admiration for a priest known as Father Louis of St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church, whose way of speaking was almost like Jesus Christ.

“At some point, all I knew was I wanted to be a Catholic priest because my mom had forced us into church so much that I admired the priest,” Angel Town said on the Stay By Plan podcast.

“There was a priest in my church who spoke like Jesus… Anybody who ever went to St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church will know Father Louis. He’s like one of the top now,” he added.

Angelo, as he is affectionately called, later ventured into banking but left the profession after meeting Sarkodie, who was then at the early stage of his music career.

He recalled that when he first met Sarkodie, many mistook the young rapper for a Liberian refugee because of his slim appearance at the time.

“The very first day I met Sarkodie, he looked very skinny, like a refugee,” he recounted.

“He was walking past and somebody said, ‘this Liberian boy, I hear, is a rapper.’ So I looked at him and asked, ‘yo, what’s up? I heard you’re a rapper.’ Before I could even say ‘drop something,’ he was already rapping.”