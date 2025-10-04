ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Sat, 04 Oct 2025 General News

Sarkodie’s ‘gari soakings’ tweet had no political intent — Manager clarifies

Sarkodie left and his manager Angel TownSarkodie [left] and his manager Angel Town

Angel Town, the manager of Africa’s most decorated rapper, Michael Owusu Addo, popularly known as Sarkodie, has clarified his artiste’s recent controversial social media post.

Earlier this year, Sarkodie took to his social media handles and wrote, “Back to gari like we never left.”

The post came shortly after President John Dramani Mahama, who ruled from 2012 to 2017, returned to power after winning the 2024 general elections and was sworn in on January 7, 2025.

Many interpreted the post as politically motivated, considering Sarkodie’s endorsement of the New Patriotic Party’s Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo over Mahama during the 2020 elections in his ‘Happy Day’ song.

However, speaking on the Stay By Plan podcast, Angel Town explained that the tweet was made at a moment when Sarkodie was actually preparing to eat gari soakings.

“On the day Sark tweeted ‘back to gari soakings like we never left’ and it became politicized, the nigga had just sent someone to buy him ingredients for soakings,” Angel clarified.

The artiste manager added that while many perceive online trolls and criticisms as hate, his team rather sees them as proof of Sarkodie’s lasting influence.

“The day I wake up and the agenda boys are not agending, I’ll feel like that’s our end. Because after so many years, we’re still here and still relevant,” he stated.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

37 minutes ago

DVLA to roll out number plates with names from January 2026 DVLA to roll out number plates with names from January 2026

50 minutes ago

Court fines policewoman GH¢10,000 for breaking marriage promise Court fines policewoman GH¢10,000 for breaking marriage promise

57 minutes ago

Tamale North Member of Parliament, Alhassan Suhuyini Akufo-Addo’s catastrophic tenure should be erased from Ghana’s history - Suhuyin...

1 hour ago

Bawumia still leads, but 27% of delegates are undecided – Mussa Dankwah 'Bawumia still leads, but 27% of delegates are undecided' – Mussa Dankwah

1 hour ago

Hamza Suhuyini Focus on governance, not flagbearer for 2028 – Hamza Suhuyini tells NDC

1 hour ago

Executive Director of Global InfoAnalytics, Mussa Dankwa 'Ghanaians are talking, not me' — Mussa Dankwah justifies early 2028 election po...

1 hour ago

He did us proud as Ghanaians – Dr. Ibn Chambas applauds Mahama’s UNGA address 'He did us proud as Ghanaians' – Dr. Ibn Chambas applauds Mahama’s UNGA address

2 hours ago

October 4: Cedi sells at GHS13.45 per $1 on forex market, GHS12.56 on interbank October 4: Cedi sells at GHS13.45 per $1 on forex market, GHS12.56 on interbank

17 hours ago

Chairman Wontumi Chairman Wontumi to be arrested on Monday

17 hours ago

Galamsey fight: President Mahama discloses when he will declare State of Emergency Galamsey fight: President Mahama discloses when he will declare 'State of Emerge...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line