Sarkodie’s ‘gari soakings’ tweet had no political intent — Manager clarifies

Sarkodie [left] and his manager Angel Town

Angel Town, the manager of Africa’s most decorated rapper, Michael Owusu Addo, popularly known as Sarkodie, has clarified his artiste’s recent controversial social media post.

Earlier this year, Sarkodie took to his social media handles and wrote, “Back to gari like we never left.”

The post came shortly after President John Dramani Mahama, who ruled from 2012 to 2017, returned to power after winning the 2024 general elections and was sworn in on January 7, 2025.

Many interpreted the post as politically motivated, considering Sarkodie’s endorsement of the New Patriotic Party’s Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo over Mahama during the 2020 elections in his ‘Happy Day’ song.

However, speaking on the Stay By Plan podcast, Angel Town explained that the tweet was made at a moment when Sarkodie was actually preparing to eat gari soakings.

“On the day Sark tweeted ‘back to gari soakings like we never left’ and it became politicized, the nigga had just sent someone to buy him ingredients for soakings,” Angel clarified.

The artiste manager added that while many perceive online trolls and criticisms as hate, his team rather sees them as proof of Sarkodie’s lasting influence.

“The day I wake up and the agenda boys are not agending, I’ll feel like that’s our end. Because after so many years, we’re still here and still relevant,” he stated.