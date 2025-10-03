ModernGhana logo
Shatta Wale and Epixode present works for Grammy consideration

  Fri, 03 Oct 2025
Shatta Wale and Epixode present works for Grammy consideration
FRI, 03 OCT 2025

Ghanaian musicians Shatta Wale and Epixode have officially submitted their work for consideration at the 68th Grammy Awards event.

Shatta Wale, in a social media post, said he had presented the “Street Crown” project for the Best African Music Performance category. 

Shatta Wale was elated with the Grammy Academy’s approval for consideration, which would go through the first round of screening, starting October 3, 2025.

“This moment is not just about me—it's about Ghana, Africa, and every fan of African Dancehall. From the streets to the world stage, our sound and culture now stand on the biggest platforms. 

“Thank you to the GRAMMY Academy for recognising this entry; win or lose, it's a victory for the Shatta Movement and every youth who believes that dreams come true through hard work, consistency, and faith,” he said.

Another Ghanaian music sensation, Epixode, has also presented his recording titled “Chobio” for Grammy consideration.

Epixode’s “Choobio” single was presented in the Best African Performance category. 

He stated in a social media post that he remained confident about receiving a nomination in the category.

Epixode added that getting a nomination would go a long way towards demonstrating how impactful and relevant Ghanaian reggae/dancehall music has been over the years.  

Nominees for the 68th Grammy Awards would be announced on November 7, 2025, with the main awards ceremony taking place on February 1, 2026.

