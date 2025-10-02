ModernGhana logo
Thu, 02 Oct 2025

Kelly Nii Lartey Mensa urges government to empower creatives for global cultural influence

Entertainment analyst Kelly Nii Lartey Mensa has called on the government to invest more in cultural diplomacy and empower skilled creative executives to strengthen Ghana’s influence on the global stage.

According to him, Ghana has reached a new phase where innovation, technology, and culture must converge to shape the country’s international image while unlocking revenue from the global creative economy.

Mensa argued that Ghana’s cultural attaché offices abroad should be run by experienced creative executives who understand how to manage and project the nation’s cultural brand effectively. He also stressed the need for accountability frameworks within relevant ministries to ensure that global technology and entertainment giants operating in Ghana contribute fairly to the local economy.

He proposed that President John Dramani Mahama’s flagship tourism and cultural initiative, the #BlackStarExperience, should serve as a testing ground for international creative collaborations. By partnering Ghanaian artists with leading global talents, he said, the programme could amplify its impact and leave a lasting legacy.

Mensa went further to suggest that the Creative Arts Agency identify at least 100 highly skilled Ghanaian creative executives and strategically position them in top international tech and entertainment firms such as Meta, Amazon, Apple, Google, YouTube Music, Spotify, Netflix, TikTok, and Binance.

He argued that this move would not only give Ghana a seat at the table in global creative and cultural conversations but also open doors for investment, visibility, and sustainable growth of the local creative industry.

“If Ghana takes this bold step, the legacy may come close to reviving the achievements of our first President, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah,” Mensa said.

Emmanuel Jacob Amissah
Emmanuel Jacob Amissah

