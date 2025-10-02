"Its an insult for me without an award, I am the Shakespeare of the rap game" - Obibini

Ghanaian rapper Obibini has been disappointed in the Ghana music awards industry, calling it an insult that he hasn't been honored for his contributions to the rap industry.

In a Hitz FM interview with Kwame Dadzie and Doreen Avio, the Zylofon Music signee bemoaned the fact that, after years of involvement in the rap industry, he has only earned two nominations, which he views as an obvious indication of unfair treatment by award organizers.

"It’s quite an insult for someone like me to be here with no award. I am the Shakespeare of the rap game," Obibini states

The rapper emphasized that he deserves attention because of his depth of lyricism, consistency, and impact on Ghanaian hip-hop.

He claims that not being acknowledged is disrespectful and undercuts his crucial contribution to the development of the rap scene.