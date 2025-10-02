"Our industry not worth dying for but I will fight for the next generation" — Gloria Sarfo

Gloria Osei Sarfo, an actress, has rekindled her love for the local film industry and her determination to support the upcoming generation of actresses and filmmakers.

Gloria stated in an interview with Kwame Dadzie and Doreen Avio on Hitz FM that she used to think the film business was "not worth dying for," but that has now changed.

"I used to say the movie industry is not worth dying for, but I’ve changed my mind — now I fight for the next generation," Gloria Sarfo said.

While some industry participants might be OK with the status quo, she clarified that many aspiring talent still face obstacles.

Gloria Sarfo also attacked the industry's 'gatekeepers,' emphasizing that for young creatives to thrive, they require mentorship and open doors.