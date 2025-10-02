ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

"Our industry not worth dying for but I will fight for the next generation" — Gloria Sarfo

Movie News Ghanaian actress Gloria Sarfo
THU, 02 OCT 2025
Ghanaian actress Gloria Sarfo

Gloria Osei Sarfo, an actress, has rekindled her love for the local film industry and her determination to support the upcoming generation of actresses and filmmakers.

Gloria stated in an interview with Kwame Dadzie and Doreen Avio on Hitz FM that she used to think the film business was "not worth dying for," but that has now changed.

"I used to say the movie industry is not worth dying for, but I’ve changed my mind — now I fight for the next generation," Gloria Sarfo said.

While some industry participants might be OK with the status quo, she clarified that many aspiring talent still face obstacles.

Gloria Sarfo also attacked the industry's 'gatekeepers,' emphasizing that for young creatives to thrive, they require mentorship and open doors.

Emmanuel Jacob Amissah
Emmanuel Jacob Amissah

Entertainment ReporterPage: emmanuel-jacob-amissah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

29 minutes ago

Minister of Communications, Digital Technology and Innovation, Samuel Nartey George Sam George ridicules Minority's demand for his dismissal over DStv standoff

29 minutes ago

Nii Kwartei Titus Glover, former Member of Parliament for Tema East ‘No time for experiment, let’s keep Bawumia as NPP flagbearer’ — Titus Glover ur...

29 minutes ago

Member of Parliament for Bantama, Francis Asenso-Boakye I’ve never snubbed an unpaid nurse as falsely speculated on social media — Asens...

2 hours ago

Managing News Editor of the Newscenta newspaper, Elvis Darko Sam George must accept the fact that he lost the DStv price reduction battle — E...

2 hours ago

Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa Every region will have passport application center by the end of 2025 — Foreign ...

2 hours ago

Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa Henceforth diplomatic passports will not be reserved for politicians alone — Abl...

2 hours ago

Deputy Minister for Finance, Thomas Nyarko Ampem 'Your issues are being addressed' — Deputy Finance Minister assures unpaid nurse...

2 hours ago

Executive Secretary of the National Media Commission (NMC), George Sarpong 75th anniversary: “It should be digital first, not digital also" — NMC challenge...

2 hours ago

NDC grassroots condemn Global Info Analytics Musa Danquah over misleading, divisive succession polls NDC grassroots condemn Global Info Analytics' Musa Danquah over 'misleading, div...

2 hours ago

Ken Ofori-Atta spotted walking freely in Washington DC despite Interpol red notice by OSP Ken Ofori-Atta spotted walking freely in Washington DC despite Interpol red noti...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line