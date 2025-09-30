I never thought I'd be in my 40s and not married – Don Jazzy

Don Jazzy

Veteran music producer and Mavin Records boss, Don Jazzy, has revealed why he remains unmarried at age 42.

Speaking on the Echo Podcast, the hitmaker admitted that his journey to the top of Nigeria's entertainment industry came with sacrifices, one of which may have been marriage. “I never thought I'd be in my 40s and not married. Maybe that's the one I lost along the way. If it comes, it comes. If it doesn't, I'm totally fine,” he said.

Don Jazzy, who played a role in the shaping of the careers of stars like Tiwa Savage, Rema, and Ayra Starr, explained that his life has always revolved around music, and even if he wasn't a record label boss, he would still be deeply involved in the industry.

Despite the trade-offs, the Mavin Records founder made it clear he has no regrets, saying he feels deeply fulfilled with all he has achieved in the music scene.