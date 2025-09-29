ModernGhana logo
Rapperholic Homecoming: "I cannot succeed Daddy Lumba, he is one of a kind" - Sarkodie

Award winning rapper Sarkodie has addressed questions that he could eventually replace Daddy Lumba, the late renowned Ghanaian artist.

In an interview with Kessben TV, Sarkodie expressed his respect for the highlife legend, emphasizing that the late Daddy Lumba was unique and will always be regarded as such in Ghanaian music history.

Sarkodie claims that each time he has shared with the icon has been precious and unforgettable, but he has never aspired to be like Lumba.

"Daddy Lumba is one of a kind individual. I always treasure the times I spent with him and greatly admire him. I don't intend to take his place," Sarkodie said.

He went on to say that his only goal is to give his music his best effort and let the path evolve organically.

"I'm practicing my craft to the best of my ability, and I have no control over what occurs along the road. But I never intended to succeed Daddy Lumba," he underlined.

