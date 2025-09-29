"I never thought I would share same stage with legends" — Sarkodie explains why he cried during Obrafour's performance

Sarkodie and Obrafour at Rapperholic Homecoming

Ghanaian rap legend Sarkodie has opened up about an emotional moment he experienced during Obrafour’s performance at the Rapperholic Homecoming in Kumasi.

In an interview with Kessben TV, Sarkodie revealed that sharing the same stage with Obrafour and Reggie Rockstone was a boyhood dream he never thought would become reality. He said the moment reminded him of his journey and how far he had come in the music industry.

He recalled how, during his senior high school days, he admired Obrafour so deeply that he frequently rapped his lyrics. His peers eventually nicknamed him “Obrafour.”

Sarkodie also spoke about his early exposure to English-language rap from abroad, but noted that his perspective changed after discovering Reggie Rockstone. He explained that he was amazed to see Reggie master the same style and deliver it powerfully in Twi, which inspired him to refine his own craft.

The BET award-winning rapper admitted that it was difficult to hold back his tears as he stood beside Obrafour during the performance. The memories, he said, were overwhelming, making it one of the most humbling and inspiring moments of his career.