Ruth Adjei releases powerful worship anthem 'Woyɛ Yesu' featuring Christiana Attafuah

Celebrated Ghanaian gospel songstress Ruth Adjei has released a brand-new single titled “Woyɛ Yesu”—a moving worship anthem that features the dynamic vocals of Christiana Attafuah.

Translated from Twi as “You Are Jesus,” the song is a heartfelt expression of Christ’s unchanging love, power, and faithfulness.

Blending deeply spiritual lyrics with soul-stirring melodies, Woyɛ Yesu invites listeners into a place of intimate worship.

The synergy between Ruth Adjei’s passionate delivery and Christiana Attafuah’s graceful harmonies creates a powerful sound that connects with both believers and music enthusiasts.

Sharing the inspiration behind the song, Ruth explained that Woyɛ Yesu was birthed during moments of deep reflection on God’s goodness.

“This song reminds us that no matter life’s challenges, Jesus remains the same—our constant Saviour, Healer, and Friend. My prayer is that everyone who listens will find renewed faith and a deeper connection with Him,” she noted.

She indicated that the Lord drew her attention after receiving the song right after devotion from the book of Matthew 28:16-18, which reads: “Then the eleven disciples went to Galilee, to the mountain where Jesus had told them to go. When they saw him, they worshipped him, but some doubted. Then Jesus came to them and said, 'All authority in heaven and on earth has been given to me'.”

Over the years, Ruth Adjei has established herself as one of Ghana’s most trusted voices in gospel music, with uplifting songs such as Awurade Yɛ, Matchless Father, Thank You Lord ft. Efe Grace, Fa Me Yɛ, Ma Me Anigye, and Meda W’ase.

With Woyɛ Yesu, she continues her mission of spreading the gospel through music that inspires and transforms lives.

The collaboration with Christiana Attafuah marks a refreshing new chapter in Ruth’s ministry, as Attafuah’s rich poetry texture perfectly complements her style, making Woyɛ Yesu a standout offering in contemporary Ghanaian gospel.

Woyɛ Yesu is available now on all major digital platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, Boomplay, and YouTube.

Gospel lovers are encouraged to stream, share, and let the message of the song minister to their spirits.

Eric Joe Ayivi
Eric Joe Ayivi

