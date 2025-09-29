ModernGhana logo
Fiifi Coleman marries in Kumasi

  Mon, 29 Sep 2025
Actor Fiifi Coleman has officially tied the knot in a glamorous wedding held in Kumasi on Saturday, September 27.

The star-studded ceremony, themed “FIZA25,” drew a wide array of personalities from Ghana's entertainment industry and beyond, making it one of the high-profile events of the year.

The couple captured attention in their stunning Kente outfits, which were described as both elegant and symbolic of Ghana's rich cultural heritage. Not many are aware of Fiifi Coleman's wedding until it hit social media.

Veteran actor Fred Amugi, Adjetey Anang, and several other film and theatre personalities were among the guests spotted at the ceremony. Dignitaries also graced the occasion, with the Vice President of Liberia, Jeremiah Kpan Koung Sr., reported to have joined the gathering to celebrate with the couple.

