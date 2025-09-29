Kumasi defies heavy downpour to attend Sarkodie’s Rapperholic

Saturday night's heavy rains almost disrupted Sarkodie's Rapperholic concert, but many fans braved the weather and filled the Baba Yara Sports Stadium to witness Rapperholic 2025: The Homecoming.

Sarkodie staged his flagship show in Kumasi for the first time last Saturday, marking a symbolic return to his roots. In the days leading up to the event, the city buzzed with anticipation — fans hyped it online and Sarkodie led a health walk after paying homage to the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

By early evening, the stadium was already packed. Even the heavy downpour couldn't dampen the mood, as fans kept dancing through the DJ and hypeman sets, their energy unshaken.

The night began with performances from local talents such as Hindu & Kweku Bany, Efya, Kweku Smoke, Kweku Flick, and Oseikrom Sikani, gradually building momentum for the main act.

When Sarkodie finally stormed the stage, the excitement reached its peak. An appearance by dancehall act Shatta Wale sent the crowd into a frenzy, with clips of their joint set quickly going viral.

Sarkodie's bond with the audience was palpable — sometimes letting them rap entire verses, other times pausing to soak in the deafening cheers.

The star-studded line-up featured legends and new voices alike: Obrafour, Medikal, Kofi Kinaata, Lasmid, Kwesi Amewuga, Olive The Boy, the Asakaa Boys, and more.

By the close of the night, Rapperholic's first Kumasi edition had proven itself more than a concert, it was a triumphant homecoming, a storm-defying spectacle, and one of 2025's most unforgettable live shows.