ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Kumasi defies heavy downpour to attend Sarkodie’s Rapperholic

  Mon, 29 Sep 2025
General News Kumasi defies heavy downpour to attend Sarkodie’s Rapperholic
MON, 29 SEP 2025

Saturday night's heavy rains almost disrupted Sarkodie's Rapperholic concert, but many fans braved the weather and filled the Baba Yara Sports Stadium to witness Rapperholic 2025: The Homecoming.

Sarkodie staged his flagship show in Kumasi for the first time last Saturday, marking a symbolic return to his roots. In the days leading up to the event, the city buzzed with anticipation — fans hyped it online and Sarkodie led a health walk after paying homage to the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

By early evening, the stadium was already packed. Even the heavy downpour couldn't dampen the mood, as fans kept dancing through the DJ and hypeman sets, their energy unshaken.

The night began with performances from local talents such as Hindu & Kweku Bany, Efya, Kweku Smoke, Kweku Flick, and Oseikrom Sikani, gradually building momentum for the main act.

When Sarkodie finally stormed the stage, the excitement reached its peak. An appearance by dancehall act Shatta Wale sent the crowd into a frenzy, with clips of their joint set quickly going viral.

Sarkodie's bond with the audience was palpable — sometimes letting them rap entire verses, other times pausing to soak in the deafening cheers.

The star-studded line-up featured legends and new voices alike: Obrafour, Medikal, Kofi Kinaata, Lasmid, Kwesi Amewuga, Olive The Boy, the Asakaa Boys, and more.

By the close of the night, Rapperholic's first Kumasi edition had proven itself more than a concert, it was a triumphant homecoming, a storm-defying spectacle, and one of 2025's most unforgettable live shows.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Here is why ECG terminated 202 contracts in sweeping reforms Here is why ECG terminated 202 contracts in sweeping reforms

3 hours ago

September 29: Cedi sells at GHS13.55 per $1 on forex market, GHS12.41 on interbank September 29: Cedi sells at GHS13.55 per $1 on forex market, GHS12.41 on interba...

3 hours ago

Leader and Founder of Glorious Word Power Ministries International, Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah NDC may lose 2028 elections if they are not careful — Rev Owusu Bempah

3 hours ago

Wontumi replies Justin Kodua over accusations Wontumi replies Justin Kodua over accusations

3 hours ago

Razak Opoku rebuts claims of Bawumia’s historic regional wins Razak Opoku rebuts claims of Bawumia’s historic regional wins

4 hours ago

Bawumia storms Central Region to court delegates ahead of NPP presidential primary Bawumia storms Central Region to court delegates ahead of NPP presidential prima...

4 hours ago

It will be injustice to prevent girls from taking HPV vaccine — Atidzahto Muslim communities It will be injustice to prevent girls from taking HPV vaccine — Atidzah to Musli...

4 hours ago

‘Stop marrying by heart and giving birth by heart’ – ASWAJ National Imam advises Ghanaian Muslims ‘Stop marrying by heart and giving birth by heart’ – ASWAJ National Imam advises...

4 hours ago

Minister for Foreign Affairs Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa West Africans arriving under US deportee arrangement not criminals — Ablakwa

4 hours ago

David Tamakloe, President of PRINPAG World News Day: ‘Support the media to keep you informed’ — PRINPAG urges public

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line